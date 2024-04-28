Miami Heat Twitter Reacts To Game 3 Loss To The Boston Celtics
Welp, optimism that didn't last very long.
Talks of the Miami Heat possibly upsetting the Boston Celtics after a Game 2 victory were almost completely eliminated Saturday night. The Heat were blown out by Boston at home, and are now down 2-1 in the series to their conference rival. Many fans are anticipating elimination with little hope of redeeming the series.
The Heat were once again without stars Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, with veteran Delon Wright sidelined as well. It was already a tall task facing the league's top team in the opening round. Doing so without two of your top players is even more daunting. Without Butler's playoff performances and Rozier's offensive firepower, there's just not much Miami can do.
It doesn't help that Tyler Herro went 5 of 16 from the field for just 15 points and with four turnovers. Social media wasted no time going back to clowning Herro.
There were also jokes for Caleb Martin, who wasn't able to replicate the star performance he had last game. He attempted just four shots, scoring five points with Many Celtics fans are looking for any way to get back at Martin after his 26-point masterclass to eliminate them last postseason.
It was honestly difficult to find fan reactions in the Heat Twitter comments, considering how they were dominated by Celtics fans.
The Heat host the Celtics for Game 4 Monday night.
