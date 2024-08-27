How Much Playing Time Does Miami Heat’s Kevin Love Deserve?
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love is approaching his 18th NBA season.
Not every player who laces up the shoes can play for long as Love. The soon-to-be 36-year-old can still contribute on offense.
So how much playing time will he get this season?
Love will most likely play at least 15 minutes a game. Some Heat young players like Kel’el Ware or Keshad Johnson might still need development time. Therefore, Love could have some value.
He could provide 8-10 points a game. That is more than enough considering what the Heat need.
Love last averaged 10 points or more in the 2021-22 season, his last with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he still capable of occasionally playing near an All-Star level.
At this stage, he is not Udonis Haslem. Love will get minutes. Coach Erik Spoelstra will find a way to get him involved, especially if there are injuries or a spark is needed.
The Heat dealt with injuries to key players the last two postseasons, playing without Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler against the Boston Celtics in June. They also lost Tyler Herro for the playoffs two seasons ago. Love has also been injury-prone at times.
Diminished skills aside, Love brings commitment and leadership to the Heat. His playoff experience is also valuable. He won a title with the Cavs in 2016.
He is an essential piece for the Heat to have success.
