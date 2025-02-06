How NBA Fans Reacted To Jimmy Butler's Trade To Golden State Warriors
The Jimmy Butler saga in Miami is finally over.
A deal is being finalized to trade Butler to...the Golden State Warriors. The Heat get Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Butler signed a two-year, $121 million deal upon the trade after stating we wouldn't sign an extension with the Warriors.
This move didn't really move the needle for many fans. The Warriors are no longer championship contenders, and Butler isn't the same player he was, especially after consecutive postseason injuries.
Lakers fans were the first primary ones trolling Golden State, especially days after acquiring former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.
Many even brought up the new dynamic between Butler and Draymond Green, who are renowned for their toughness...and fiery nature to teammates and opposing teams.
"The Golden State Warriors just traded for Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the same team is gonna make Golden State the grimiest team in the NBA. They fighting everybody," former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns miss out on the six-time All-Star despite being the favorites to land him. ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated Butler was uninterested in anywhere but Pheonix.
“The thing to understand about Butler is that there’s nothing he wants to hear right now that doesn’t include getting him to the Suns,” Windhorst said Tuesday.
Golden State completely flipped the script and now has the star veteran just ahead of the trade deadline.
