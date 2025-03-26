How To Watch Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Miami Heat sharpshooters Alec Burks and Duncan Robinson have both been listed as "questionable" to play for Thurday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Burks is dealing with "lower back discomfort," while Robinson is dealing with "lower back pain."
Burks started in place of Robinson during the Heat's last game, against the Golden State Warriors, after Robinson was ruled out and scored 17 points, converting on six of his eight shot attempts.
Burks is averaging six points, shooting 42 percent from long-range. Robinson is averaging 11 points, two rebounds and two assists on the season, shooting just under 39 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per game.
Game time: 7:30 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -2.5, OddsShark
VITALS: : The Heat and Hawks meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost the first two matchups and won the last one in late February. Ever since they eliminated the Hawks in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, the Heat have won seven of their last 12 games against the Hawks. The Heat are 80-61 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 51-20 in home games and 29-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HAWKS
G Trae Young
G Dyson Daniels
C Onyeka Okongwu
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Mouhamed Gueye
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
HAWKS
Keaton Wallace: Out - Shoulder
Jacob Toppin: Out - Elbow
Clint Capela: Out - Hand
Larry Nance Jr.: Out - Knee
Jalen Johnson: Out - Shoulder
Kobe Bufkin: Out - Shoulder
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "When you go through adversity, you have an opportunity. You know, when you're going through something really challenging and tough, collectively and not just totally fall apart. I do believe that there's an opportunity for exponential growth from the tough times and hopefully we're getting there, you know? Just gotta keep on going because Thursday will be the next challenge and obviously that game will mean a lot with the standings."
