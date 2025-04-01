Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Previewing Wednesday night's matchup.

Alex Toledo

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Miami.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Miami. / (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Game time: 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, Boston

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost all three matchups, (89-108 in Dec., 85-103 in February and 91-103 in mid-March. The Heat lost all three to the Celtics last season before the eventual first round elimination in the same season. The Heat are 53-86 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 22-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Xavier Tillman Sr.

F Sam Hauser

F Jayson Tatum

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Questionable - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable - Return from illness

Jrue Holiday: Questionable - Shoulder

Al Horford: Doubtful - Toe

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I feel like since I've been on the Heat, that's how we've always been at our best, just the ball popping. We used to say the ball has magic to it when it's moving and finding the energy, finding open guys, open spots. I thought we came out really intentional, sharing the ball and just letting the ball find open guys."

