How To Watch Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Alex Toledo

Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. / Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Game time: 8:00 p.m., United Center, Chicago

VITALS: : The Heat and Bulls meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Bulls won both matchups, (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8). The Heat won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

BULLS

G Coby White

G Josh Giddey

C Nikola Vucevic

F Patrick Williams

F Matas Buzelis

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Available - Back

Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Haywood Highsmith: Probable - Achilles

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

BULLS

Tre Jones: Out - Foot

Kevin Huerter: Out - Neck

Nikola Vucevic: Questionable - Hip

Josh Giddey: Day-to-day - Forearm

Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Kyle Anderson: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

