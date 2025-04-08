How To Watch Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Game time: 8:00 p.m., United Center, Chicago
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: : The Heat and Bulls meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Bulls won both matchups, (133-124 on Feb. 4, 114-109 on March 8). The Heat won three of four matchups against the Bulls last season. The Heat are 64-67 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
BULLS
G Coby White
G Josh Giddey
C Nikola Vucevic
F Patrick Williams
F Matas Buzelis
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Available - Back
Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hamstring
Alec Burks: Available - Back
Haywood Highsmith: Probable - Achilles
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
BULLS
Tre Jones: Out - Foot
Kevin Huerter: Out - Neck
Nikola Vucevic: Questionable - Hip
Josh Giddey: Day-to-day - Forearm
Lonzo Ball: Out - Wrist
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Shoulder
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Kyle Anderson: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."
