How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 1 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: TNT, FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +6, DraftKings
VITALS: The Heat are down 0-2 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CAVALIERS
G Darius Garland
G Donovan Mitchell
C Jarrett Allen
F Max Strus
F Evan Mobley
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Terry Rozier: Out - Ankle
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
CAVALIERS
N/A
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Yeah we're looking forward to it, we wanna get back out there. Could’ve played today, we would’ve been good with that, too. You don't feel good about the results of the last two games so we have a chance to change that tomorrow at 1:00."
