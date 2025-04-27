Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Alex Toledo

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the basketball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the basketball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: TNT, TruTV, FanDuel Sports Network, MAX

Betting line: Heat +8.5, DraftKings

VITALS: The Heat trail 0-3 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CAVALIERS

G Ty Jerome

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Max Strus

F Evan Mobley

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Terry Rozier: Out - Ankle

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

CAVALIERS

Darius Garland: Questionable - Toe

QUOTABLE

Heat big man Bam Adebayo: "I've been a part of a team that was up 3-0 and then, in the blink of an eye, we were going into a Game 7. Obviously there's still a chance."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Alex Toledo
