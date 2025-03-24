Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

All the information you need ahead of Jimmy Butler's highly-anticipated return to Miami.

Alex Toledo

January 7, 2025, San Francisco, California, USA: Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) walking by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30).
January 7, 2025, San Francisco, California, USA: Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) walking by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30). / Getty Images
In this story:

Ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors and Jimmy Butler's anticipated return to Miami, Heat guard Duncan Robinson has been listed as "questionable" on the injury report, dealing with lower back pain.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry traveled with the team and went through the practice in its entirety, as well all of his workouts in full. After missing the first game of their road trip with a pelvic contusion, he is also listed as "questionable."

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +4.5, DraftKings

VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchup 114-98 in San Francisco. The Heat and Warriors have split their last 10 games against each other down the middle, (five Heat wins, five Warriors wins). The Heat are 35-37 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 20-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HORNETS

G Brandin Podziemski

G Moses Moody

C Quinten Post

F Jimmy Butler

F Draymond Green

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

WARRIORS

Stephen Curry: Questionable - Pelvis

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler's return to Miami: “It’ll be fun. It’s another game for us honestly. We got bigger things to worry about at this point and we need to just win games. Obviously Jimmy is coming back here but it’s a regular game.”

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.