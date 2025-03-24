How To Watch Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line
Ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors and Jimmy Butler's anticipated return to Miami, Heat guard Duncan Robinson has been listed as "questionable" on the injury report, dealing with lower back pain.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry traveled with the team and went through the practice in its entirety, as well all of his workouts in full. After missing the first game of their road trip with a pelvic contusion, he is also listed as "questionable."
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +4.5, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchup 114-98 in San Francisco. The Heat and Warriors have split their last 10 games against each other down the middle, (five Heat wins, five Warriors wins). The Heat are 35-37 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 20-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HORNETS
G Brandin Podziemski
G Moses Moody
C Quinten Post
F Jimmy Butler
F Draymond Green
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
WARRIORS
Stephen Curry: Questionable - Pelvis
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler's return to Miami: “It’ll be fun. It’s another game for us honestly. We got bigger things to worry about at this point and we need to just win games. Obviously Jimmy is coming back here but it’s a regular game.”
