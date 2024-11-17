How To Watch Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Inside The Heat

Nov 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Game Time: 5 pm., ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Pacers -4

VITALS: The Miami Heat (5-6) travel to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers (5-7) in their second of four matchups this season. On Friday night, the Heat won their last duel, 124-111, behind Bam Adebayo's 30-point double-double. Tonight's matchup will be the only instance when Miami will play consecutive games against the same opponent where both games will be on the road. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1, and Miami has posted a 6-5 record in their last 11 trips to Indiana. The Heat are 57-74 against the Pacers all-time in regular season play, including 42-24 in home games and 15-50 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Kevin Love

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Ben Sheppard

C Myles Turner

F Benedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

PACERS

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Achilles

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Knee

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Tristen Newton: Out - G League

James Wiseman: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's performance Friday: "This is what I am talking about. You want to change the ball going in, that's how you do it. "He was a force of nature. Defense, rebounding, rolling hard to the rim, getting offensive rebounds. The karma changes everything."

