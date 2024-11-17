How To Watch Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game Time: 5 pm., ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Pacers -4
VITALS: The Miami Heat (5-6) travel to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers (5-7) in their second of four matchups this season. On Friday night, the Heat won their last duel, 124-111, behind Bam Adebayo's 30-point double-double. Tonight's matchup will be the only instance when Miami will play consecutive games against the same opponent where both games will be on the road. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1, and Miami has posted a 6-5 record in their last 11 trips to Indiana. The Heat are 57-74 against the Pacers all-time in regular season play, including 42-24 in home games and 15-50 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Kevin Love
PACERS
G Tyrese Haliburton
G Ben Sheppard
C Myles Turner
F Benedict Mathurin
F Pascal Siakam
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Ankle Sprain
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
PACERS
Isaiah Jackson: Out - Achilles
Andrew Nembhard: Out - Knee
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Left Ankle Sprain
Tristen Newton: Out - G League
James Wiseman: Out - Achilles
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's performance Friday: "This is what I am talking about. You want to change the ball going in, that's how you do it. "He was a force of nature. Defense, rebounding, rolling hard to the rim, getting offensive rebounds. The karma changes everything."
