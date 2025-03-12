Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard shoots over the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. during their game in Los Angeles on January 13th.
The Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard shoots over the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. during their game in Los Angeles on January 13th.
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -2.5, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Clippers meet for the second of two regular season matchups. The Clippers won the previous contest on Jan. 13, 109-98. The Clippers won eight of the last 11 games against the Heat, dating back to 2020. The Heat are 39-33 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including a 21-14 record at home, and 18-19 in road games. Duncan Robinson has currently scored in double-figures off the bench in a career-long eight-straight games, including two
20-point games, surpassing his previous best of four consecutive. His eight-game streak is the longest by a HEAT reserve this season and is the fourth-longest overall double-figure scoring streak of his career. Tyler Herro has scored in double figures in a career-high 91-straight games dating back to last season, including both the regular season and postseason, the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CLIPPERS

F Nicolas Batum

F Kawhi Leonard

C Ivica Zubac

G James Harden

G Kris Dunn

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Questionable - Back

Terry Rozier: Probable - Illness

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

CLIPPERS:

Norman Powell: Out - Hamstring

Ben Simmons: Day-To-Day - Knee (Didn't travel with team)

Drew Eubanks: Day-To-Day - Hip

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, speaking after Tuesday's practice: "Some of these games, you just can't even explain. We'll get to work and try to fix the things that are obvious and there are things that are just happening.”

Published
