How To Watch Miami Heat-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -2.5, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Clippers meet for the second of two regular season matchups. The Clippers won the previous contest on Jan. 13, 109-98. The Clippers won eight of the last 11 games against the Heat, dating back to 2020. The Heat are 39-33 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including a 21-14 record at home, and 18-19 in road games. Duncan Robinson has currently scored in double-figures off the bench in a career-long eight-straight games, including two
20-point games, surpassing his previous best of four consecutive. His eight-game streak is the longest by a HEAT reserve this season and is the fourth-longest overall double-figure scoring streak of his career. Tyler Herro has scored in double figures in a career-high 91-straight games dating back to last season, including both the regular season and postseason, the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CLIPPERS
F Nicolas Batum
F Kawhi Leonard
C Ivica Zubac
G James Harden
G Kris Dunn
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Terry Rozier: Probable - Illness
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
CLIPPERS:
Norman Powell: Out - Hamstring
Ben Simmons: Day-To-Day - Knee (Didn't travel with team)
Drew Eubanks: Day-To-Day - Hip
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, speaking after Tuesday's practice: "Some of these games, you just can't even explain. We'll get to work and try to fix the things that are obvious and there are things that are just happening.”