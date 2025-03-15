How To Watch Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m.,FedExForum, Memphis
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +7.5, Fanduel
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Both teams have split the season series (1-1) in the past three regular seasons. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 105-96, in Miami. The Heat previously faced the Grizzlies in the preseason, where the Heat won 114-109.
They are 30-25 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-11 in home games and 13-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off a loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics Friday.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Bam Adebayo
F Andrew Wiggins
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
GRIZZLIES
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
C Zach Edey
G Ja Morant
G Desmond Bane
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
GRIZZLIES
Santi Aldama: Out - Calf
Zyon Pullin: Out - Right Pateller Tendon Surgery Recovery
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.: "I thought we played a great three quarters of basketball, I think that's been a theme of ours these past handful of games. For us, I think, going down the stretch, we just gotta continue to get stops as well as get great shots on offense, take care of the ball.”
