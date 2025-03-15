Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Alex Toledo

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant dribbling with the Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9), Haywood Highsmith (24) and Dru Smith (12) during the Heat's win in Mempis during the preseason in October 2024.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant dribbling with the Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9), Haywood Highsmith (24) and Dru Smith (12) during the Heat's win in Mempis during the preseason in October 2024.
Game time: 8 p.m.,FedExForum, Memphis

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +7.5, Fanduel

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Both teams have split the season series (1-1) in the past three regular seasons. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 105-96, in Miami. The Heat previously faced the Grizzlies in the preseason, where the Heat won 114-109.

They are 30-25 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-11 in home games and 13-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off a loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics Friday.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Zach Edey

G Ja Morant

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

GRIZZLIES

Santi Aldama: Out - Calf

Zyon Pullin: Out - Right Pateller Tendon Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.: "I thought we played a great three quarters of basketball, I think that's been a theme of ours these past handful of games. For us, I think, going down the stretch, we just gotta continue to get stops as well as get great shots on offense, take care of the ball.”

Alex Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.

