How To Watch Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Alex Toledo

The Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) defending the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34).
The Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) defending the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34). / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Game time: 8:00 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

VITALS: : The Heat and Bucks meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat lost all three matchups, (103-106 on Nov. 26, 96-125 on Jan. 23 and 113-120 on Feb. 23). The Heat lost two of their three matchups against the Bucks last season. The Heat are 76-56 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 41-23 in home games and 35-23 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Taurean Prince

C Brook Lopez

F Kyle Kuzma

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Foot

AJ Green: Probable - Shoulder

Bobby Portis: Out - Suspension

Damian Lillard: Out - Calf Deep Vein Thrombosis

Jericho Sims: Out - Thumb

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "We feel fully comfortable in these kind of games. Our guys are enjoying this. They feel fully alive, you know, from the competition. Obviously the locker room is very disappointed right now, but we gave ourself enough opportunities to win. You have to make some plays but this competitive edge, it's getting stronger. There's a collective will that I like seeing out of this group, and we're getting more comfortable with different guys being able to make plays in the fourth quarter."

