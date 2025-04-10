Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Alex Toledo

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts with guard Davion Mitchell (45), Bam Adebayo (13) and Haywood Highsmith (24) the second half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center on March 21, 2025, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts with guard Davion Mitchell (45), Bam Adebayo (13) and Haywood Highsmith (24) the second half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center on March 21, 2025, in Miami. / D.A. Varela - Miami Herald (dvarela@miamiherald.com)
In this story:

Game time: 8 p.m., Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Betting line: Heat -10.5, Oddsshark

VITALS: : The Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchups 119-108 on Jan. 1. The Heat won eight of their last ten matchups against the Pelicans. The Heat are 27-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 18-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

PELICANS

G Elfrid Payton

G Antonio Reeves

C Karlo Matkovic

F Lester Quinones

F Keion Brooks Jr.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring

Tyler Herro: Probable - Thigh

Alec Burks: Probable - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

PELICANS

Bruce Brown: Out - Knee

Yves Missi: Out - Ankle

Jose Alvarado: Questionable - Hip

Jordan Hawkins - Back

CJ McCollum: Out - Foot

Zion Williamson: Out - Back

Trey Murphy: Out - Shoulder

Herb Jones: Out - Shoulder

Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.