How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Nov 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Game time: 7:30 pm., ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and 76ers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2, as Miami has not lost a season series to Philadelphia since 2020-21. The Heat are 71-67 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 44- 25 in home games and 27-42 in road games.


PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Kevin Love

76ERS

F Paul George

F Caleb Martin

C Joel Embiid

G Jared McCain

G Kyle Lowry

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - ankle

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

76ERS

Justin Edwards: Out - G League

Joel Embiid: Doubtful - Illness

Tyrese Maxey: Out - Hamstring

Lester Quinones: Out - G League

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the loss to Indiana Pacers: “They were able to control the big muscle areas of the game. Attacking is in the paint, whether it was drives, cuts, post-ups, offensive rebounds that set the tenor of the game. We made a great comeback there, you know, with shot-making, but at that point, you know, if you’ve gotten so many layups and paint attacks, you know, then the three-ball seems a lot easier.” 

