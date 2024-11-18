How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 pm., ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -3.5
VITALS: The Heat and 76ers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2, as Miami
has not lost a season series to Philadelphia since 2020-21. The Heat are 71-67 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 44-
25 in home games and 27-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Kevin Love
76ERS
F Paul George
F Caleb Martin
C Joel Embiid
G Jared McCain
G Kyle Lowry
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
76ERS
Justin Edwards: Out - G League
Joel Embiid: Doubtful - Illness
Tyrese Maxey: Out - Hamstring
Lester Quinones: Out - G League
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the loss to Indiana Pacers: “They were able to control the big muscle areas of the game. Attacking is in the paint, whether it was drives, cuts, post-ups, offensive rebounds that set the tenor of the game. We made a great comeback there, you know, with shot-making, but at that point, you know, if you’ve gotten so many layups and paint attacks, you know, then the three-ball seems a lot easier.”
