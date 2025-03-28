Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Previewing tomorrow's matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, including an an update on Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love.

Alex Toledo

Feb 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Feb 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

VITALS: : The Heat and 76ers meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 106-89 in November and 108-10 in early February. The Heat are 73-67 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 28-42 in road games. Only 2 of the Sixers that played in their last matchup will be available to play for Saturday night's game.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

SIXERS

G Jared Butler

G Quentin Grimes

C Guerschon Yabusele

F Justin Edwards

F Chuma Okeke

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

SIXERS

Lonnie Walker: Probable - Neck

Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable - Illness

Tyrese Maxey: Out - Finger

Joel Embiid: Out - Knee

Paul George: Out - Knee & Adductor

Jared McCan: Out - Knee

Eric Gordon: Wrist

Kyle Lowry: Out: Hip

Andre Drummond: Out - Toe

Kelly Oubre: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on three-game win streak: "Look, we've had a lot of, a lot of things happen this year and I do really appreciate the resilience of this group and it's such a beautiful opportunity to face some kind of adversity together. I mean, come on, it's professional sports, so it's, it's not like you know working in a hospital or something, but you collectively have an opportunity to face something uncomfortable, and as long as you don't, like, separate, actually the opposite happens. You come closer together from it. You actually can have something beautiful on the other side of some really hard things in this profession."

