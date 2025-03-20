Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Will Andrew Wiggins be back to try and help prevent a ten-game losing streak for the Heat?

Alex Toledo

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots a three-point shot as Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) and forward Amen Thompson, center, look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday Dec. 29, 2024, in Houston.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots a three-point shot as Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) and forward Amen Thompson, center, look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday Dec. 29, 2024, in Houston. / Michael Wyke - AP Photo
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +6.5, Oddspedia

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The Heat won the previous matchup 104-100, in Houston, on Dec. 24. The Heat has currently won nine straight overall against the Rockets, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The Heat are 42-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 17-20 in road games. The Rockets have a 45-25 record for the season and come into this game having won eight in a row.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Jaime Jaquez

F Bam Adebayo

ROCKETS

G Fred VanVleet

G Jalen Green

C Alperen Sengun

F Tari Eason

F Dillon Brooks

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

ROCKETS

Amen Thompson: Out - Ankle

Reed Shepperd: Out - Thumb

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on the nine-game losing streak: “It’s a tough stretch to go through, obviously, and I feel like a lot of people might start second-guessing themselves when the process is not necessarily getting them the results that they want. A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in but you rely on the work, rely on the time spent."

