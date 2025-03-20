How To Watch Miami Heat-Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +6.5, Oddspedia
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The Heat won the previous matchup 104-100, in Houston, on Dec. 24. The Heat has currently won nine straight overall against the Rockets, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The Heat are 42-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 17-20 in road games. The Rockets have a 45-25 record for the season and come into this game having won eight in a row.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Jaime Jaquez
F Bam Adebayo
ROCKETS
G Fred VanVleet
G Jalen Green
C Alperen Sengun
F Tari Eason
F Dillon Brooks
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
ROCKETS
Amen Thompson: Out - Ankle
Reed Shepperd: Out - Thumb
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on the nine-game losing streak: “It’s a tough stretch to go through, obviously, and I feel like a lot of people might start second-guessing themselves when the process is not necessarily getting them the results that they want. A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in but you rely on the work, rely on the time spent."