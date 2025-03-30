How To Watch Miami Heat-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:00 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 118-98 in November and 106-90 in early March. The Heat are 99-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 44-29 in road games. The Heat have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Wizards, dating back to Nov. 2022.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G Jordan Poole
C Alex Sarr
F Justin Champagnie
F AJ Johnson
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Alec Burks: Probable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Duncan Robinson: Out - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
76ERS
Khris Middleton: Day-to-day - Knee
Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle
Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring
Kyshawn George: Out - Ankle
Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb
Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee
Anthony Gill: Day-to-day - Hip
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well, you can see just the continuity. Guys are gaining confidence, you know, with the offense, creating shots for each other. Always looks better when the ball goes in but, look, we've been we feel like we've been playing good offensive basketball for five weeks. We were building the right habits, you know, quarters one through three during that month."