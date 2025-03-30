Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Heat will face off against the Wizards on Monday night. Here's everything you need to know.

Miami FL, March 3, 2025: The Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9) dunks it with the Washington Wizards Justin Champagnie (right) running past. / Miami Heat
Game time: 7:00 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 118-98 in November and 106-90 in early March. The Heat are 99-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 44-29 in road games. The Heat have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Wizards, dating back to Nov. 2022.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Jordan Poole

C Alex Sarr

F Justin Champagnie

F AJ Johnson

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Probable - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

76ERS

Khris Middleton: Day-to-day - Knee

Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle

Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring

Kyshawn George: Out - Ankle

Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb

Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee

Anthony Gill: Day-to-day - Hip

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well, you can see just the continuity. Guys are gaining confidence, you know, with the offense, creating shots for each other. Always looks better when the ball goes in but, look, we've been we feel like we've been playing good offensive basketball for five weeks. We were building the right habits, you know, quarters one through three during that month."

