How To Watch Miami Heat-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie and forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie and forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025. / (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Game time: 1 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won all three matchups, (118-98 on Nov. 2, 106-90 on March 3, 120-94 on March 31). The Heat won eight of their last ten matchups against the Wizards. The Heat are 100-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 45-29 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Haywood Highsmith

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G AJ Johnson

C Alex Sarr

F Justin Champagnie

F Kyshawn George

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Ankle

Tyler Herro: Out - Thigh

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

WIZARDS

Jordan Poole: Out - Elbow

JT Thor: Questionable - Knee

Khris Middleton: Out - Knee

Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle

Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring

Richaun Holmes: Out - Ankle

Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb

Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee

Anthony Gill: Out - Hamstring

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on Wednesday's game against Chicago Bulls: "Winner goes home. It's like the NCAA Tournament. Anything can happen. We've seen teams in the tournament that have got swept by a team in the regular season and you get that one shining moment and it's a turnaround."

Published
