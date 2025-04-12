How To Watch Miami Heat-Washington Wizards, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 1 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won all three matchups, (118-98 on Nov. 2, 106-90 on March 3, 120-94 on March 31). The Heat won eight of their last ten matchups against the Wizards. The Heat are 100-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 45-29 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
F Haywood Highsmith
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G AJ Johnson
C Alex Sarr
F Justin Champagnie
F Kyshawn George
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Out - Ankle
Tyler Herro: Out - Thigh
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
WIZARDS
Jordan Poole: Out - Elbow
JT Thor: Questionable - Knee
Khris Middleton: Out - Knee
Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle
Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring
Richaun Holmes: Out - Ankle
Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb
Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee
Anthony Gill: Out - Hamstring
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on Wednesday's game against Chicago Bulls: "Winner goes home. It's like the NCAA Tournament. Anything can happen. We've seen teams in the tournament that have got swept by a team in the regular season and you get that one shining moment and it's a turnaround."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket