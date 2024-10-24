Is It Time For Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat To Start Playing The Young Core?
The Miami Heat got embarrassed on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.
Coach Erik Spoelstra stuck with the same group and continued to play small ball. The Magic’s defense made the Heat pay the price, especially in the frontcourt.
The Heat took a chance on Kel’el Ware because of his size and rebounding ability. Why not use him?
Ware needs to be thrown to the wolves. Spoelstra should allow young guys like him, Pelle Larsson, and others to prove themselves. These players need to show that they can handle the fire.
Larsson and Ware only played six minutes. Meanwhile, center Thomas Bryant played for 16 minutes and scored seven points.
Spoelstra might think he’s not ready and needs to add more pounds. These are just speculations.
In the preseason, Ware impacted the game on both ends. He should get more playing time at the center position than Bryant.
Larsson can also help the team on both ends of the floor. He’s energetic, bright, and becoming a reliable catch-and-shoot threat. He can do a little bit of everything.
Ware and Bam Adebayo could be a scary center-power forward duo. Use it to your advantage sooner rather than later. Ware respects Adebayo, and both of them seem to have good camaraderie.
We understand that a young player needs to wait their turn, but sometimes you have to take a risk if a plan is not working out.
This team's young talents, such as Ware, Larsson, and even Jaime Jaquez Jr., might be the next big thing.
They might struggle and make mistakes, but the team needs length. Use fresher legs and let them grow from the experience.
