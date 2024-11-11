Is It Time Miami Heat Strongly Consider Trading Bam Adebayo?
The Miami Heat need to seriously consider trading Bam Adebayo.
He has started this season as poorly as one could possibly imagine following winning a gold medal and entering with such high expectations.
Adebayo has voiced in the past how he feels disrespected as he has not won a Defensive Player of the Year award. He is also viewed as someone who needs to average 25 points to take his game to the next level.
That has not happened this season and he had another subpar performance in Sunday's 95–94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. He finished with nine points on 3 of 11 shooting, seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
While some might say he stuffed the stat box, Adebayo has to average 25 and 12 on a consistent basis for the Heat to have elite success. What makes it worse is he shies from the moment.
His numbers are way off his last few seasons averaging only 15.5 points and nine rebounds. He is shooting under 40 percent.
The rumor mill is stirring that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the block because of unhappiness with the Milwaukee Bucks. If that is correct, the Bucks and Heat could work out a deal that includes Adebayo. Naturally, there are other pieces needed to pull off this deal.
Perhaps the time is now for the Heat to consider this.
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod