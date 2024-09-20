Is Jaime Jaquez Jr One Of The Miami Heat's Best Defenders?
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr is establishing himself as one of the best defenders on the team.
You have to take defense seriously to play for the Heat.
The young Jaquez is committed to being a two-way player. He’s molded his game after teammate Jimmy Butler, who plays well on both ends.
Jaquez, who enters his second season, is learning from one of the best to wear a Heat uniform.
Jaquez takes pride in contesting perimeter shots. He makes it difficult for opponents. He has the ability to guard a player like Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on the perimeter.
Another quality about Jaquez is he’s active at all times. He has the ability to deflect passes and plays the passing lanes well. The Heat play plenty of zone defense, more than any other team in the NBA. Jaquez defensive style of play is the right fit for the Heat.
To have defenders Jaquez and Bam Adebayo, who are both in their 20s, in the starting lineup can bring a lot of fear to the opponents. Both of them could earn consideration for All-Defensive Team honors.
If Jaquez can continue to play this well on defense, we could see him join the company of other great Heat defensive players like Butler, Adebayo, Alonzo Mourning, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Shane Battier. The Heat just may have found another defensive gem.
