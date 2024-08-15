Is Jimmy Butler Facing The Most Crucial Season With Miami Heat?
Jimmy Butler is facing the most crucial season of his tenure with the Miami Heat.
He has led them twice to the NBA Finals but his health and antics might put the team in position to trade him this season or let him walk in free agency next summer.
The question on everyone's mind is: What version of Butler will we see? Could he adopt a more subdued leadership style continue to being "Jimmy?"
It's hard to believe Butler could go silent but anything is possible.
Why?
Remember Pat Riley's comments after the first-round exit against the Boston Celtics a few months ago. Riley wasn't a fan of Butler saying the Heat would have won if he was available.
Riley said, "I don't know if Jimmy was trolling, but if you're not on the court, you must keep your mouth shut."
Riley means business when he speaks in a serious tone. Both Riley and Butler have respect for each another.
Butler had a quiet persona before he became an All-Star with the Chicago Bulls. He was outspoken in his final season in Chicago. He's been unfairly labeled as a bad teammate in the past, but coming to Miami changed the narrative.
Butler is highly confident in the Heat's chances of regaining contender form, but it's perhaps best he lets his performance on the court do the talking if the Heat want their first title since 2013.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina