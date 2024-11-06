Is Miami Heat’s Free Throw Struggles A Cause For Concern?
The Miami Heat are a good free-throw shooting team.
They made 82 percent of their free throws last season.
However, this season, that hasn’t been the case. The Heat are 28th at 72 percent from the line.
The Heat made 21 of 30 free throws against the Sacramento Kings.
Should we be concerned about their early free throw struggles?
On Saturday night, the team made 17 of 24 free throws against the Washington Wizards, 16 of 24 against the New York Knicks, 15 of 20 against the Detroit Pistons, 20 of 28 against the Charlotte Hornets, and 22 of 29 against the Orlando Magic.
Bam Adebayo has missed several free throws this season. He went 1 of 3 in the fourth quarter against the Kings and finished the game making 2 of 5 free throws.
Jimmy Butler went 2 for 4 in the fourth. He missed two in a row with seven minutes left in the game. Overall, Butler made 8 of 11 free throws against the Kings.
Butler and Adebayo are this team's two leaders. They must knock down those free throws. Had they gone perfectly from the line on Monday, we could’ve had a different conversation today.
Free throws are crucial. It can determine the outcome of the game. Missing free throws and leaving points on the table is more of a short-term issue.
It’s a long season. Throughout six games, win or lose, free throws have been one of the issues, but it’s not as big as a concern as third-quarter performances.
A team with a high percentage of free throws has a higher chance of winning games.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina