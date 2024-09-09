Is Shane Battier One Of The Best Role Players In Miami Heat History?
Former Miami Heat small forward Shane Battier turns 46 today.
He is one of the most crucial role players to wear a Heat uniform.
On his birthday, we honor him by highlighting his importance to the team on both ends of the floor. He is arguably one of the best role players in Heat history, ranking up there with Udonis Haslem, Bruce Bowen, Isaac Austin and Keith Askins. He found ways to impact games outisde of the scoring column.
We must start at the unforgettable classic Finals showdown against the San Antonio.
Battier couldn't miss. When his teammates found him open, he knocked down jump shots from the corner. Battier drilled six 3-pointers in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals to help the Heat win their second consecutive NBA title. He finished with 18 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes.
Battier was a terrific defender, known for his preparation and dedication. He studied film, numbers, and opponents' tendencies. He learned that under his four years under coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.
Battier was one of those players who made defense a priority. He never shied from taking difficult assignments.
Battier was more than just a player. He a vocal leader with a tremendous basketball IQ. His ability to read the game and his vocal presence on the court were invaluable to the during the Heat championship years.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina