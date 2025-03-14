Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis Out Vs. Miami Heat
As of latest the updates to the injury report, Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis will be out for tonight's bout against the Miami Heat. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Al Horford will play tonight, after Tatum and White were listed as "questionable" and Horford listed as "probable."
Brown also did not play in their last matchup against the Heat on Jan. 10, in which the Celtics won 103-85. Porzingis scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in that game. Tatum finished the game with 33 points and 8 rebounds while White eneded up with 13 points, seven asissts and four rebounds.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game information.
How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +8, Vegas Insider
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Boston has won both previous contests and have now won five-straight against Miami. The Heat are 53-85 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-41 in home games and 23-44 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CELTICS
F Sam Hauser
F Jayson Tatum
C Al Horford
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Out -Knee
JD Davidson: Out - G League
Al Horford: Available - Toe
Norris Miles: Out - G League
Drew Peterson: Out - G League
Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Illness
Derrick White: Available - Knee
Jayson Tatum: Available - Knee
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo's leadership: "I've enjoyed watching, to see them grow into these roles. If you wanna lead, these are the times. You have to be able to do it when the seas are a little bit rough, a little bit choppy, and anybody can lead when things are going great. Everybody can be a frontrunner in those kind of situations but, these guys, they're about the right things. They want it so bad. They want everybody to play well and get this breakthrough. It starts with that, you know, and then everyone else filling in as well. He continued: "I think everybody's just kind of turning to them naturally."