Inside The Heat

Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis Out Vs. Miami Heat

Alex Toledo

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Miami. / Lynne Sladky - AP Photo
In this story:

As of latest the updates to the injury report, Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis will be out for tonight's bout against the Miami Heat. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Al Horford will play tonight, after Tatum and White were listed as "questionable" and Horford listed as "probable."

Brown also did not play in their last matchup against the Heat on Jan. 10, in which the Celtics won 103-85. Porzingis scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in that game. Tatum finished the game with 33 points and 8 rebounds while White eneded up with 13 points, seven asissts and four rebounds.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game information.

How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 7 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +8, Vegas Insider

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Boston has won both previous contests and have now won five-straight against Miami. The Heat are 53-85 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-41 in home games and 23-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CELTICS

F Sam Hauser

F Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

G Jrue Holiday

G Derrick White

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

CELTICS

Jaylen Brown: Out -Knee

JD Davidson: Out - G League

Al Horford: Available - Toe

Norris Miles: Out - G League

Drew Peterson: Out - G League

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Illness

Derrick White: Available - Knee

Jayson Tatum: Available - Knee

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo's leadership: "I've enjoyed watching, to see them grow into these roles. If you wanna lead, these are the times. You have to be able to do it when the seas are a little bit rough, a little bit choppy, and anybody can lead when things are going great. Everybody can be a frontrunner in those kind of situations but, these guys, they're about the right things. They want it so bad. They want everybody to play well and get this breakthrough. It starts with that, you know, and then everyone else filling in as well. He continued: "I think everybody's just kind of turning to them naturally."

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, has been the producer and co-host reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast since 2019. He studied journalism at Florida International. He is a season credential holder for the Miami Heat.