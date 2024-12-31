Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade Highlight Five Defining Miami Heat Moments In 2024
The Miami Heat saw many ups and downs in 2024.
From the Dwyane Wade statue unveiling to the Jimmy Butler trade rumors, let's reflect on what was an exciting year in the 305.
No. 5: Heat Select Kel'el Ware in NBA Draft
The Heat selected Kel'el Ware at No. 15. A center out of Indiana, Ware has impressed in a limited role this season. He is averaging 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in nine minutes. Ware's versatility as a big man could make him an integral piece of the rotation for years to come.
No. 4: Heat Trade for Terry Rozier
Weeks prior to the trade deadline, the Heat traded for Hornets guard Terry Rozier after months of speculation. Before joining the Heat, Rozier averaged 23 points on a Hornets team that was one of the worst in the Eastern Conference. This season, his play has declined but there's no doubt this was a big acquisition to help the Heat earn a playoff spot.
No. 3: Tyler Herro vs. Amen Thompson
A recent addition to the list, the Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson brawl was a huge moment to close the year. The fight happened with less than a minute to go in Sunday's win. It blew up social media because many players got involved defending Herro.
No. 2: Dwyane Wade Statue Unveiled
Probably the most viral Heat moment of the year, the Dwyane Wade statue was unveiled outside Kaseya Center to immediate backlash in Oct. Fans claimed the statue shared no resemblance to the three-time champion and 13-time All-Star. However, Wade himself defended the art. The Columbia football team even used the statue on their video board to distract an opposing field goal attempt.
No. 1: The Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
The Jimmy Butler trade situation has only gained more traction since the summer when Pat Riley stated his reluctance on extending the 35-year-old star. Butler reportedly set a list of preferred trade destinations earlier this month but his agent, Bernie Lee, shut down all rumors. Riley has said Butler will not be traded prior to the deadline yet different trade scenarios involving Butler are being predicted all over social media.
As we move to 2025, here's hoping this coming year provides more big moments for the Miami Heat.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
