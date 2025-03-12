Jimmy Butler Hints In ESPN Interview He Is Being Better Used In Golden State
In a recent interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Butler explained the reason for his success.
"[Butler] told me 'We turned the bleeping corner last night," Youngmisuk said on ESPN's NBA Today. "The Warriors felt they found something in that game in the second half at Madison Square Garden, defensively, but offensively, Jimmy says, they have figured out how to play with him, and ... it's not just about isolating me, it's about utilizing me differently, utilizing me in many different ways', and what Steve Kerr had been preaching to the team was, basically, pass the ball, move the ball until we get to Jimmy inside and then Jimmy can either facilitate, which he does a lot, or he'll bludgeon people inside."
So the Heat weren't using Butler correctly?
"He just likes to say 'You can use me more than just isolating me', and for whatever reason, I always feel like that's something that's about Miami," Youngmisuk
Heat fans will not want to hear this but the point he's making is one that is hard to argue. The Warriors have won 12 of 13 games since the blockbuster trade that sent out Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and their first round pick, (top-10 protected) to the Heat for Butler. The Warriors boasting the second-best Net Rating in the league in that span.
They have Steph Curry, who is a better caliber and more accomplished player than Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro.
As a result, Butler can be used in more ways with the Warriors. With the way teams panic to keep Curry contained, Butler has often found himself a recipient of passes leading to some easier shots for him. That was a rarity in Miami because Butler had to work for his shots.
The Warriors also have an all-time defensive anchor in Draymond Green and Buddy Hield, who also demands the defense's attention whenever he's on the floor. The Warriors' heavy movement offense with that many threats only makes Butler's passing and scoring skills look even better because he isn't being relied upon to bail out his team so often.
The Heat did use Butler in different ways, but had to resort to mainly utilizing him in a hybrid-first option role for the overwhelming majority of his time with the Heat. He turned into a good playmaker during his time with the Heat as well, was used as pick-and-roll ball-handler and screener, as a decoy occasionally and as a shot-maker in big moments.
Butler reached new heights as a player and as a leader of the team. His tenure with the Heat was a resounding success despite the way it ended. Miami won't forget those long playoff runs runs for a long time.
Butler is proving to be a consistent second option with the Warriors, playing that role for the first time in his career since he became an All-Star about a decade ago. It's making him look good.