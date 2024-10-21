Jimmy Butler's Agent Calls Offseason Rumors "Disrespectful"
The Miami Heat's offseason started earlier than expected after losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Pat Riley's post-season comments about Jimmy Butler caused for many rumors, whether it was trading or re-signing him after this season. Riley gave no signal of wanting to trade Butler.
It is safe to say Butler is not a fan of these rumors. His agent, Bernie Lee, said the 13-year veteran thinks these hypotheticals are 'disrespectful.'
"The gift about sports is to a large extent things are absolutes and there is no need to live in hypotheticals, Lee told the Miami Herald. The absolute is the season at hand and the work that needs to be done. Jimmy went away this summer and prepared himself for the task at hand, I think we all see that. Speculating on what's next is irrelevant and disrespectful to the moment and this group. One of the major things I've noticed with Jimmy that has been a foundation of his success has been the creation of process and routine. He's locked into that process and routine, and ready to attack this season with the group around him," said Lee.
Butler is focused on the moment, ready to lead his team. It appears he is locked in this year. He can deal with the contract stuff later.
After this year, Butler has a $52.4 million player option next summer.
