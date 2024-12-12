Jimmy Butler's Agent Sounds Off On NBA Insider For Spreading 'Fabricated' Reports
The NBA trade deadline is still a few months away, but Jimmy Butler's situation with the Miami Heat is unfolding much faster.
ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday that the Heat will listen to offers for the 35-year-old with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors as his preferred landing spots. Charania followed this up with a report Wednesday evening that the Phoenix Suns are also among Butler's desired destinations.
Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, was quick to sound off on these reports from the ESPN and NBA Insider.
"Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull[expletive] because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge.. (continued)," Lee wrote in a reply to Charania's post. "I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said “journalist”."
This adds yet another layer to Butler's situation considering all parties involved are remaining relatively quiet on the circumstances. When asked, Butler left his future up in the air.
Still, Lee wasn't finished blasting Charania's reports.
"Shams this is your opportunity to say my bad “I let chat GPT write my tweets and it went old school Peter Vescey..” (Shams Peter was a writer in the 90’s) be a trend setter.. invent the new I was hacked. Carry on all. Thank you," Lee concluded.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Warriors Have Bold Backup Plan To Target Lakers Superstar After Jimmy Butler
Heat Could Part With Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Warriors' Forward Duo In Blockbuster Trade
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.