Jimmy Butler Saga Named Among NBA's 'Messiest Superstar Breakups'
The Miami Heat's season was overshadowed by the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
Last offseason, Butler requested a contract extension after leading Miami to two Finals appearances over his five-season tenure. Riley denied the extension, leading to a falling out between the two prior to the beginning of the season.
Bleacher Report named the months-long saga as one of the messiest break-ups between a superstar and their team since 2010.
"Butler sent a warning shot by showing up to 2024 media day with 'normal hair' and 'no shenanigans'," the article wrote. "Before the calendar flipped to 2025, he had indicated he would rather be elsewhere. And after the New Year, he reiterated as much during a face-to-face meeting with Riley, through the media and more passive-aggressively with his play."
The relationship between Butler and the Heat would only grow more sour as the season progressed.
"Miami wound up suspending him multiple times after his initial trade request," the article added. Finally, he delivered a tour-de-fart effort in a Jan. 21 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. It was the final time he would suit up for the Heat, who flipped him to the Golden State Warriors shortly before the 2025 trade deadline."
Butler was actually included twice on Bleacher Report's list. His break-up with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018 received a lot of media attention after an outburst during a practice. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers that season.
