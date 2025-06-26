Kasparas Jakučionis Draws Comparisons To Miami Heat Fan Favorite
Any notion of the Miami Heat drafting assets for a potential trade faded away as it quickly became a reality, with a lottery pick shockingly falling to the No. 20 pick.
Kasparas Jakučionis was considered a consensus top-14 draft pick among most expert draft boards, with several having him among the top-10. ESPN’s draft analyst Kevin Pelton believed the Heat’s pick to be one of the best matches in the draft because he feels Jakučionis’ ceiling is tied to Heat fan favorite Goran Dragic.
“Kasparas Jakucionis to the Heat at No. 20. Former Miami guard Goran Dragic has been my comparison for Jakucionis if things go right,” Pelton explained. “They're both physical guards with shooting ability. Dragic improved his high turnover rate that limited him as a young player, and Jakucionis will have to do the same. Jakucionis' size at 6-foot-6 will allow him to play alongside either Tyler Herro or Davion Mitchell, presuming the Heat retain Mitchell as a restricted free agent.”
Jakucionis averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 44 percent shooting and 31.8 percent from three-point range. The Heat were in desperate need of a talented pass-first playmaker, which contributed to several execution failures throughout the season. Jakucionis should be a perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware, as he can maximize their offensive production beyond just being lob threats. Herro can also relinquish point guard responsibilities to Jakucionis and Mitchell for the majority of games.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Stephen A. Smith Disappointed In Pat Riley For Not Going All In For Kevin Durant
Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Reveals Crucial Factor In Delivering Historic Finals MVP
Superstar Or Not, Udonis Haslem Warns Incoming Players About Heat Culture