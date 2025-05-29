Lakers' Insider Identifies Miami Heat Starter As Potential Trade Candidate
The Miami Heat, whose future is muddied by a tough cap/tax situation as well as the obvious roster concerns, have some decisions this offseason.
Jovan Buha, who covers the Los Angeles Lakers for The Athletic, mentioned a particular Heat starter as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
“I think Wiggins, if the Lakers are looking to address the wing need on the trade market, Wiggins is a guy that I like a lot, and you can get there probably with some base of Rui [Hachimura] plus matching salary,” Buha said. “Like, for me, any trade where the Lakers can add a rotation player and not give up one of their top six, I would say, like the line for me starts at Gabe, where I’d be willing to give him up for an upgrade. So I have not heard specifically Wiggins, but he is the type of target that would make sense for them.”
The Heat acquired Wiggins, 30. as a part of the Jimmy Butler trade. Wiggins missed almost as many regular season games as he played for the Heat.
When he played, he averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His production greatly declined in the first-round loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the Heat, acquiring someone like Hachimura could be interesting despite some of his limitations. He's three years younger than Wiggins and on an expiring contract this season.