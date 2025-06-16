Latest Kevin Durant Report May Open The Door For Miami Heat
The Miami Heat haven't really had that much outside optimism that they will remain competitive acquiring Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
Well, they may receive some encouragement from the latest development with their competitors. NBA insider Shams Charania discussed Durant's reported disinterest with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"I'm told Kevin Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves," Charania said on SportsCenter Monday afternoon. "So the question is, 'How does that shift how the Timberwolves and other interested teams decide how to move forward with these Durant discussions?'"
While Durant's contract doesn't have a no-trade clause, he still might have leverage with just one year left on his deal, and can utilize his superstar status to at least somewhat determine his new suitor.
With that said, Houston and Miami are the two teams that have emerged as frontrunners that both Durant and the Suns have expressed interest in. The Rockets still have more leverage, but any positive news for Miami alleviates pressure as they pursue the 15-time All-Star.
A package would be hefty, though, likely having to sacrifice some combination of players like Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larson, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson, and Terry Rozier. The Orlando Magic's blockbuster acquisition of Desmond Bane likely elevates the Draft capital Miami would have to sacrifice as well.
We'll stay tuned to see if the Heat can get any closer to landing the two-time Finals MVP.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Fans Likely Not Happy With Rick Carlisle's Scott Foster Comments
NBA Insider Has Bad News For Miami Heat In Kevin Durant Dilemma
Tyler Herro Reaches Kyrie Irving "Flat-Earth" Status With Latest Claim