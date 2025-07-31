Latest Offseason Prediction Says This Miami Heat Move Would Shake The Room
The NBA offseason leaves nothing but speculation and evaluation as fans and onlookers count down to the 2025-26 season.
One Bleacher Report article discussed every team's most potentially controversial move for the remainder of the summer. The story deemed extending Norman Powell as the Miami Heat's most dubious move. Powell is eligible for a three-year extension up to $78 million, another long-term deal for the organization to absorb.
"Miami seems to be positioning itself for maximum flexibility in the offseasons to come. It isn't slated to have a ton of cap space next summer, but that could change if Andrew Wiggins declines his player option. Tacking on more years to Powell's deal, no matter the annual rate, runs counter to the Heat's overall financial leanness. Even if he'd sign an extension that keeps him trade-eligible for this coming season, reinvesting him is a complicating factor."
Powell was traded to the Heat in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. Despite the veteran guard coming off a career season, Los Angeles wanted to create cap space for the future. Powell now joins a Heat team desperately needing offensive firepower, as they were the worst unit in the postseason besides the Orlando Magic.
Powell averaged 21.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.8 percent from 3-point range. Hopefully, he can complement Tyler Herro in the backcourt to offensively catapult the Heat back to true playoff contention.