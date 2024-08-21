LeBron James Or Dwyane Wade As The Best Player In Miami Heat History?
Since 1989, many outstanding players have worn the Miami Heat uniform.
Five Heat players made a massive impact, and their contributions won the hearts of the fans. Here are the top five best players to wear the Heat uniform:
5. Chris Bosh
Bosh was vital as a center/power forward for the Heat during the Big Three era with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
He spent his first seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors, but his most successful years came with the Heat. He was the ultimate competitor and dangerous from the corner three.
One of his best moments came in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs when he blocked Danny Green's tying 3-point attempt. Bosh's defensive effort helped the Heat to tie the series and force a Game 7.
Bosh won two titles in Miami. He could've achieved more if not for the blood clots that forced him into retirement.
4. Alonzo Mourning
One of the most beloved and respected ever to wear the Heat uniform. The organization would not be where they are without "Zo." He, alongside Pat Riley, changed the culture of this organization. Mourning had an impeccable post-game move, but his biggest strength was his defense. He won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1999 and 2000. His defense was crucial in the 2006 NBA Finals, helping the team capture their first world championship.
3. Jimmy Butler
Although he hasn't won a championship yet, he's done much for this team in this decade. He led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.
Butler has some memorable games. Look back at his performances in the bubble in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in Games 3 and 5. He left it all on the floor and put his team on his back. He was unbelievable in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023. Butler's leadership and playoff performances are enough for him to make it to the top-five list.
2. LeBron James
Dominance is the word that comes to mind when describing his time with the Heat. James was at his peak in 2012 and 2013. He won the NBA MVP twice, two championships, and two final MVPs during his four seasons.
James should've won Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. In those years, he improved his perimeter shooting, was athletic, and was an overall complete player who made his teammates better. He learned how to win when he came to the Heat and joined forces with his buddy Dwyane Wade.
1. Dwyane Wade
Wade is the undisputed greatest Heat player of all time. He did it all. Wade had many great moments, including his clutch performance in the 2004 playoffs in Game 7 against the New Orleans Hornets. In 2006, he led the Heat to their first championship. They rallied from a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.
There are so many signature Wade moments with the Heat. He is a three-time champion, a 2006 Finals MVP, and a 13-time All-Star.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina