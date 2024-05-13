Looking Back At Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Impressive Rookie Season
Jaime Jaquez Jr. exceeded expectations during his rookie season with the Miami Heat.
Jaquez Jr. played more games than any other player on the team. He appeared in 75 games and was a staple in coach Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.
Jaquez was the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was expected to be an impact player out of the gate after playing four years at UCLA.
Jaquez started the season by playing limited minutes off the bench. He was consistently scoring in the double-digits by mid-November and his playtime increased accordingly.
A Christmas Day matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers was Jaquez’s best game of the year. He scored 31 points and recorded the first and only double-double of his young career.
Jaquez had been inserted into the starting lineup by late December and was a pivotal part of the Heat at this point of the season. He started 11 of 12 games before missing two weeks with a groin injury.
Jaquez returned to the bench after returning to the rotation. He continued to be an important role player for the Heat throughout the remainder of the season. Jaquez ultimately averaged 11.9 points during his first NBA season.
Jaquez remained an important piece for the Heat in the playoffs. He played in four games in the team’s first-round loss to the Boston Celtics. Jaquez averaged 12.8 points during the Heat’s playoff run. He even scored 14 points in the team’s lone win of the series.
Jaquez was widely recognized for his successful first year with the Heat. He finished fourth in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year voting. Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Brandon Miller were the only players to receive more votes.
Jaquez will continue to play a large role for the Heat as his NBA career develops.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
