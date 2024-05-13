Looking Back At Roller Coaster Season For Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro’s season can be looked at in two different ways.
Herro can be praised for having another solid offensive season. He averaged a career-best 20.8 points and 4.5 assists. He also shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc and 44.1 percent from the field.
Herro can also be put under a microscope for other reasons. His 42 games played was the least amount of games that Herro played in a season during his career.
Most recently, Herro was criticized for his play during the Play-In Tournament and NBA Playoffs. Herro shot eight for 27 and four for 14 from three-point range during the Heat’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Herro recovered to score 25 points and have ten rebounds and nine assists during the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls to secure the eighth seed.
Herro’s production dipped again during the Heat’s first-round loss to the Boston Celtics. He had a 24-point 15-assist effort during the Heat’s lone win of the series. He averaged just 15 points during the team’s losses though. Herro also shot just 38.5 percent over the five games.
Herro’s inconsistency had showcased promise but also reasons for concern during the season. He was rumored to be a trade candidate for the Heat last summer and might find himself in similar talks this offseason.
Herro has three more years remaining on his contract. Herro will remain a key part of the Heat’s roster moving forward if he isn’t traded this summer.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
