Media Personality Reacts To Miami Heat’s Surprising Offseason Grade
After two consecutive disappointing postseasons, the Miami Heat had to choose which path to take for their future. If improvements were to come, nobody expected them to keep the majority of their core players and best future assets.
However, they did that by acquiring Norman Powell, who is coming off his best season. The Heat needed to upgrade to help their offense, and they did it for a cheap price. Kenny Beecham broke down why the Heat receiving a B-grade was more than fair, considering they likely are still a few pieces short of being considered contenders.
“I can’t be mad at the Heat because they basically made one big move, and it was to get Norman Powell in the door,” Beecham said. “It didn’t cost them anything. Obviously, it’s not a team I’m looking at and saying like it’s a championship contender. But if we’re just grading what the offseason was, getting a Norman Powell, who’s a 20-point-per-game scorer, for nothing, it’s a win.”
Aside from trading for Powell, the Heat made several other essential offseason moves. They re-signed Davion Mitchell, and got Simone Fontecchio in return for Duncan Robinson. The next important decision they have is Tyler Herro’s upcoming contract extension.
That could possibly lead to the Heat fielding a talented trio of Powell, Herro and Bam Adebayo.
