Memphis Grizzlies Could Be Without Two Key Players Tonight Vs. Miami Heat
Memphis Grizzlies two-time All-Star Ja Morant has been listed as "questionable" for their game against the Miami Heat tonight due to right shoulder soreness. Vince Williams Jr. is also listed as "doubtful" for the game, with right ankle soreness.
The Memphis Grizzlies enter this game with a 42-25 record for the season, in a virtual tie with the Houston Rockets for the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are on the second night of a back-to-back set, having lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night 133-124.
Morant scored 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes during their preseason matchup in October. Williams finished their last regular season matchup in Jan. 2024 with 25 points, five rebound and four assists.
For the Heat, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith will both be available. Alec Burks did not travel with the team for their two-game road trip.
Here's the rest of the injury report:
HEAT
Duncan Robinson: Available
Haywood Highsmith: Available
Alec Burks: Out - Back (Did not travel with team)
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Questionable - Right Shoulder Soreness
Vince Williams Jr.: - Right Ankle Soreness
Santi Aldama: Out - Calf
Zyon Pullin: Out - Right Pateller Tendon Surgery Recovery
Yuki Kawamura: Two-Way Transfer
How To Watch Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies, Lineups, Betting Lines
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant dribbling with the Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson (9), Haywood Highsmith (24) and Dru Smith (12) during the Heat's win in Mempis during the preseason in October 2024. / https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/sports/nba/grizzlies/2024/10/18/memphis-grizzlies-miami-heat-game-score-live-updates-ja-morant/75635240007/
Game time: 8 p.m.,FedExForum, Memphis
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +7.5, Fanduel
VITALS: : The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Both teams have split the season series (1-1) in the past three regular seasons. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 105-96, in Miami. The Heat previously faced the Grizzlies in the preseason, where the Heat won 114-109.
They are 30-25 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-11 in home games and 13-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off a loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics Friday.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Bam Adebayo
F Andrew Wiggins
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
GRIZZLIES
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
C Zach Edey
G Ja Morant
G Desmond Bane
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.: "I thought we played a great three quarters of basketball, I think that's been a theme of ours these past handful of games. For us, I think, going down the stretch, we just gotta continue to get stops as well as get great shots on offense, take care of the ball.”