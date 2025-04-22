Miami Head Add Explosive Guard From Rising West Team In Proposed Trade
The Miami Heat could be looking to add another guard this offseason.
After the disappointing season from guard Terry Rozier, the Heat may want to add more consistency at the point guard position.
The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the more surprising teams this season. They were predicted by many to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference but concluded the season only ten games below .500. Portland has one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. They could sell this summer and try to land a big name through trades or free agency.
One player that could be involved in trade discussions is Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons due to his expiring contract.
A trade between the Heat and Trail Blazers could resemble:
Heat acquire: G Anfernee Simons
Trail Blazers acquire: G Terry Rozier, 2029 first-round pick
For the Heat, Simons could provide some scoring and lessen the workload of Tyler Herro. He has Florida ties as well, attending IMG Academy before turning professional. Simons, 26, averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season with a career-high 70 games played.
For the Trail Blazers, adding a first-round pick while taking on Rozier's contract is a positive. Portland has a young guard rotation with players such as Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Rozier can provide a veteran presence while only being under contract for one more season. He disappointed as a starting point guard in Miami but has flourished in some regards as a spark plug off the bench throughout much of his career.
