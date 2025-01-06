Miami Heat Acquire All-Star For Jimmy Butler In Four-Team Trade Proposal
Every day, it seems more likely Jimmy Butler will be moved prior to next month's trade deadline.
With reports saying Butler is open to playing anywhere, trade ideas are being floated over social media.
Bill Simmons is the latest to join in on the fun, posting a wild four-team trade proposal to X.
Miami Heat receive: F Zion Williamson, F Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies receive: F Jimmy Butler
Detroit Pistons receive: G Marcus Smart
New Orleans Pelicans receive: G Tim Hardaway Jr., G Luke Kennard, F G.G. Jackson, 2026 first-round pick (via MEM), 2029 first-round pick (via MIA), 2029 first-round pick swap (Top-Eight Protected via DET)
In this mock trade, the Heat send Butler to Memphis along with a future first-round pick to New Orleans. The Grizzlies are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 23-13 record. Butler would complement Ja Morant well. With a looming player option, Memphis could be a destination where Butler opts in this summer. The team is a consistent playoff contender in the West when Morant avoids injuries or suspensions.
The Pelicans are seemingly headed towards a rebuild. Moving on from Williamson is a possibility. The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled to stay on the court. Only playing in six games this season, Williamson could need a change of scenery. Pairing him alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo could vault the Heat into real contenders in the Eastern Conference. At only 24 years old, Williamson's best basketball could be in front of him.
The Miami Heat also acquire Brandon Clarke from Memphis in this trade proposal. The 2019 first-round pick had a successful rookie campaign but has also struggled to stay on the court. This season, he is averaging five rebounds. Along with Kel'el Ware, Clarke could serve a role as a backup big man. Both Williamson and Clarke would be on the books for at least the next three seasons.
For this deal to go through financially, two other teams are involved. In the Heat's terms, the team would be trading Butler and a 2029 first-round pick for Williamson and Clarke.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
