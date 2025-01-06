Miami Heat Acquire All-Star For Jimmy Butler In Four-Team Trade Proposal

Spent the weekend in my Trade Machine art studio working on a Jimmy Butler masterpiece. Sorry to CJ McCollum for not fitting him in.



NO also gets: Mem 2026 1st, Mia 2029 1st, Det 2029 pick swap (top-8 prot).



PS: You can sub Ingram for Zion and NO gets less from Miami. pic.twitter.com/AxTPDdxGyo