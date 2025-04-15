Miami Heat Acquire Future Hall Of Famer In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Phoenix Suns are retooling following a disappointing season.
The Suns fired coach Mike Budenholzer after one season. Phoenix missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The experiment behind the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is also expected to end as the team searches for a new coach.
Bleacher Report proposed multiple blockbuster trade packages for Durant this offseason. The Miami Heat are expected to explore trading for the 2014 MVP.
A trade between the Heat and Suns could resemble:
Miami Heat acquire: F Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns acquire: C Kel'el Ware, F Duncan Robinson, G Terry Rozier, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., three first-round draft picks
The Heat would be giving up a hefty haul for the 36-year-old Durant. He has one year left on his contract.
Ware had a All-Rookie level season, proving he could be integral to the Heat's future plans. However, his trade value as a 20-year-old center may be something Miami takes advantage of. Robinson and Rozier's inclusion in the trade are to match the salaries. Durant's cap hit of $54 million next season is among the most expensive in the NBA.
The Heat's mediocre season may force their hand to go all in for Durant. However, a trade of this magnitude would be leveraging much of the future of the franchise.
