Miami Heat Acquire Norman Powell In Astonishing Trade
The Miami Heat traded away Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love to the Utah Jazz in a stunning three-team trade Monday, netting them former Los Angeles Clippers' guard Norman Powell.
The 32-year old averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 60 games for the Clippers last season. Additionally, he shot 48 percent on his field goals, including a staggering 41 percent from three.
Powell will be entering the last year of his deal next season and was eligible for a four year, $128 million extension with the Clippers.
With this move, the Heat climbed back over the luxury tax line after having dropped below the threshold when they made the Simone Fontecchio trade.
The move seemingly came out of left field. The rumor mill had been swirling about Los Angeles teams wanting to acquire Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, yet he was not involved in this deal. It remains to be seen what they will do with him.
The signing gives the Heat three players who can score at least 20 points a game. He joins center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro as All-Star potential players. Last year the Heat were a Play-In Tournament team before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.