Miami Heat Acquire Six-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Sacramento Kings just may rebuild this summer.
After firing coach Mike Brown in January, the Kings moved on from star guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline. Many are wondering if stars Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan hit the market this offseason.
DeRozan's veteran presence may make a strong addition to a relatively young Miami Heat rotation. After moving on from Jimmy Butler, DeRozan could replicate some of the success Butler had in Miami. This season, DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.
A trade between the Kings and Heat could resemble:
Heat acquire: F DeMar DeRozan, G Terence Davis
Kings acquire: G Terry Rozier, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2029 first-round pick
DeRozan, 35, is younger than Butler. Heat president Pat Riley could not commit to extending Butler last offseason, which led to his trade to the Golden State Warriors in February. A trade like this contradicts Riley's mentality but even with his age, DeRozan has played some of his strongest basketball over the past few seasons. His contract runs through the 2027 season.
Parting with Rozier seems like a strong possibility this summer. It is best for Miami to include him in a trade to match salaries with his $25 million cap hit. Jaquez had a disappointing season but he should still have value across the NBA. DeRozan's arrival crowds the forward room but parting with Jaquez should not hurt too much. The future unprotected first-round pick is most attractive for Sacramento as it presumably head toward a rebuild.
