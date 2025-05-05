Miami Heat Add Overseas 'Playmaker' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Miami Heat have decisions to make regarding the guard position this offseason.
Terry Rozier has disappointed throughout his tenure with the Heat. Tyler Herro has flourished as an elite scorer this season but adding a guard who can facilitate and serve as a playmaker could be a priority for Pat Riley and company this offseason.
CBS Sports released their latest mock draft ahead of next week's lottery announcement. With the No. 20 overall pick, the Heat are projected to select Israeli guard Ben Saraf.
"Miami investing in another playmaker this offseason may do well for its long-term viability to complement scoring guard Tyler Herro and ease the playmaking pressure off its star," the article wrote. "Saraf is an Israeli guard who has acquitted himself well overseas as a scorer and playmaker at just 18 years old this season, and he's crafty in using his smarts to find open teammates."
Saraf has impressed while playing for Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga. He led the under-18 Israeli national team to a fourth-place finish in the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket, earning the Tournament MVP.
Paired alongside Herro, Saraf could play the more true point guard role. His three-point shooting would take time to adjust to the NBA level but at his age, Saraf has plenty of time to develop into a strong player.
