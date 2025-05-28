Miami Heat All-Star Expected To Ink $46 Million Contract Extension
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had a breakout season, earning his first All-Star nod. Herro saw career-highs in almost every statistical category.
Herro's high-scoring season, along with his All-Star selection, will make him eligible for a hefty contract extension. Bleacher Report predicts the Miami Heat will sign the young guard to a contract extension that can start as high as $46.2 million in the first year.
"The Heat know they need to make changes after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs, but that was obvious last year when they refused to give Jimmy Butler an extension," the article wrote. "The Butler trade drama tanked much of the season, and Miami lost the magic that led to surprisingly long postseason runs with him in the fold. Still, Tyler Herro earned his first All-Star nod and is probably part of the solution. If so, the Heat can and should sign him to a three-year extension that runs through the 2029-30 season. If he continues to play at a high level, they can build around him and Bam Adebayo, or his contract can be a trade asset."
Since he was drafted as a first-round pick in 2019, Herro served as a spark plug off the bench, winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022. The disappointment of 2024 in-season trade acquisition Terry Rozier forced Herro into a larger role as a scorer in the backcourt. If Herro can replicate his play this season and is viewed as a vital piece of the franchise's future, the contract could be worth the cost.