Miami Heat All-Star Has No Interest In Tonight's Return Of Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro addressed reporters' questions after shootaround today ahead of the Miami Heat's matchup against the Golden State Warriors amid Jimmy Butler's return.
The All-Star guard was asked if it's all about stacking the wins after the 29-41 Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets to end a 10-game losing losing streak.
Herro said, "Yeah, I think tonight's another opportunity for us to continue to get better, showing what we've been doing, our improvement, coming out with a great, you know, energy, focus and trying to build off our last game against Charlotte."
Herro was asked if he is interested in what the crowd's reaction to Butler, who spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Heat, is introduced at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday night.
"I mean, I'm not interested, but I'm sure other people are," Herro said. "It'll be fun for the fans, I'm sure, to see Jimmy come back, get his name know, introduced in a different starting lineup. It'll be fun for sure. It's another game for us, as I'm sure it is for them. We just got to continue to worry about ourselves."
When asked if playing against Butler, who led the Heat to two NBA Finals, will give "extra juice" to the matchup, Herro said: "Yeah, I mean, it's right now at this point in the season for us, we need to win any game possible. So no matter who comes in here before the next game, whatever, we just got to win."
Jimmy Butler On Miami Heat Fans: "I Wonder If They Look At The Heat The Same Way"
The former Heat superstar addressed his return to Miami at Golden State Warriors practice today.
The Golden State Warriors flew into town yesterday before the Miami Heat's cathartic win over the Charlotte Hornets. They held practice today ahead of their matchup in Miami on Tuesday night, where former Heat star Jimmy Butler's return looms large. Butler, who led the team to two NBA Finals, addressed reporters' questions after practice.
“This is basketball. This is very simple," Butler said, unsurprisingly downplaying tomorrow night's matchup being a big one for him. "I don’t have all the emotions that everybody thinks I’m going to have. It is what it is. I realize that I had some great years here, I built some incredible bonds with some individuals in the organization, around the city, in the state of Florida."
“I’m going in to hoop, I’m going in to play basketball," Butler continued. "Ain’t nothing nobody says, nothing nobody does, is going to get me out of character. Nobody got me out of character when I was going through what I was going through this entire season with the suspensions. It’s just another day for me.”
When asked about fans who may be frustrated with his finish in Miami, Butler responded: “I wonder if they look at the Heat the same way. It ain’t like I was the one who was doing everything. It’s got to be 50-50, maybe 51-49. 49 towards them, 51 towards me. But there’s no way that I was the cause of all of this.”
Butler was asked about his thoughts on seeing Heat president Pat Riley tomorrow, to which he responded: “I got no thoughts. I don’t got nothing to say to nobody. There aren’t no hard feelings. I’m in a better place now for me, and continued success to those guys over there.”
The Heat suspended Butler three times, (with the final one being 'indefinite'), which led to 14 games without pay before the trade. Butler reflected on the suspension situation.
“I think the suspensions were more because they just didn’t want me to be around the team. It wasn’t anything I actually did. Because I didn’t do anything too drastic to deserve X amount of games being suspended.But it is what it is. Yeah, I got some bills. But so what, it’s all taken care of."
Ethan Skolnick of the Five on the Floor podcast reported on Saturday that he expects the Heat to "take the high road in welcoming Jimmy Butler back to the arena on Tuesday." Before the team confirmed today that they will be showing a tribute video honoring his Heat tenure, Butler responded to the idea of it.
“Would I watch? Yeah, I would watch it, if they have one. If they don't, it makes me no difference, it really don't.”
When asked about being looked at as a villain, Butler gave a full-circle response very similar to what he said around the beginning of his stint with the Heat.
“No, I'm always painted as the bad guy. Everywhere I've been, I've always been the problem. Okay. I'll take it. I don't got nothing to say. I'm not, I'm not mad at being the bad guy. It's all the way that everything is portrayed. Some people talk to the media, some people don't. I've never been one to tell my side of the story to almost anybody. Just let everybody think that this is what happened. We'll ride with it, and then in like a year's time, it's gonna be somebody else's fault."
