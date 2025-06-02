Miami Heat All-Star Labeled 'Untouchable' In Offseason Trade Discussions
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is the longest tenured member of the team. He has been a consistent presence for the organization since he was drafted in 2017. Turning 28 next month, the Heat may view him as an integral piece for the franchise's future. The team is projected to make a big move this offseason to shake things up but it seems like Adebayo will be off the chopping block.
Bleacher Report revealed every NBA team's most untouchable players this coming offseason. The Miami Heat's representative was Adebayo.
"The Heat tend to be ambitious, and their four-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers should nudge them even further toward drastic action," the article wrote. "That could mean moving Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, future first-rounders or even all of the above if the right player becomes available. Adebayo will be excepted from any offseason trade talks. He's Miami's top defensive player and the only guy with a proven track record of high-end performances on the postseason's biggest stage. It was less than two years ago that he put up 21.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in the 2023 Finals."
While Adebayo had a relatively down season, the Heat are trying to build around him. After drafting rookie sensation Kel'el Ware last summer, the team experimented playing Adebayo at the power forward position. The three-time All-Star is undersized at center on paper but his defense and tenacity on the court have kept him regarded as one of the better big men in the NBA.