Miami Heat Among Destinations To Acquire Star Forward In Offseason
After the shocking firing of coach Michael Malone before the playoffs, many are wondering about the future of the Denver Nuggets.
Despite their 48-32 record when they cut ties with Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, the Nuggets could be a team looking to sell assets this summer.
ClutchPoints suggests the Miami Heat as a strong destination to land small forward Michael Porter Jr.
"The Miami Heat are a team to watch if Porter Jr. is on the move this offseason," the article wrote. "The Heat have been interested in Porter Jr. in the past and could trade for him in the offseason. Miami has consistently been a play-in team, and after trading away Jimmy Butler, that's unlikely to change. Adding a scorer and shooter like Porter Jr. could fit well alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Porter Jr's size and potential could be fully unlocked under one of the league's best head coaches in Erik Spoelstra."
Porter Jr. has been one of the more underrated shooters in the NBA. This season, he averaged 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. He also shot 39.5 percent from three-point range. Porter Jr., 26, is under contract through 2027. Trading for him could bring more elite scoring to Miami.
